Aggieland Humane Society pet of the week: Ripley

By Conner Beene
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 11:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Ripley is our Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for May 13, 2022. The staff at Aggieland Humane Society says Ripley is 4 months old and is an American pitbull mix.

Ripley is microchipped and fully vaccinated. She has also been spayed and the staff at Aggieland Humane says she loves to snuggle.

Aggieland Humane is located at 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan. They’re open Monday through Friday from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Take a look at the other adorable pets available for adoption here.

