Aggies hold on to win game one over Mississippi State, 8-7

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The No. 16 Aggies take down the defending National Champions 8-7 in 8 innings.

A&M got out to an early 4-0 in the second courtesy of a solo home run from Trevor Werner in the second. But after cutting their lead in half, the Bulldogs take the lead in the 5th inning after a three-run blast from Brad Cumbest.

A big-time at bat from Troy Claunch gives the Ag’s some hope in the 7th. Claunch’s double leads to three runs scored and the Aggies lead again, 8-7.

With two outs down and the bases loaded Will Johnston came in the close out the 8th and works a grounder to first to end the game.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.