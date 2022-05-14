Advertisement

Construction continues on new BISD Intermediate school

The new school was approved by voters in a 2020 bond and the first class welcomed will be in August of 2023.(KBTX)
By Morgan Riddell
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 11:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Construction for a new Bryan ISD intermediate school is almost halfway done. Those working on it call it a modern collaborative space for students.

“This has a lot of collaborative spaces so the teachers can take the students out of the traditional classroom into collaboration areas,” Director of Construction and Energy Management, Paul Buckner said. “This one will have an outdoor learning amphitheater built into the courtyard so a little things like that will make it a little more unique than what we currently have.”

Bryan ISD hasn’t built a new school since 2008. Buckner said this is a project with a lot of anticipation behind it.

“This is the first new school we’ve built since the early 2000′s and there’s just a lot of excitement buzzing with it and just with the new intermediate and being one of those more modern intermediate schools,” he said.

The new school was approved by voters in a 2020 bond and the first class welcomed will be in August of 2023. That first year will be a fifth grade class, then for the 2024-25 school year, the school should be full of fifth and sixth graders.

Buckner said the project is staying on track with time and resources despite supply issues with building materials.

“This project is on schedule, it’s moving just like it should be and just a reminder that when it was bid out last summer, this one is one of our under-budget projects which is nice having a large project coming in under budget, especially with the construction economy like it is right now,” he said.

The new school will be located at the corner of Bonham Drive and Wilkes Road. Districting to determine who will be attending the new school will happen in late summer or early fall according to BISD.

