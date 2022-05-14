Distin Wins High Jump Title, 10 Aggies Advance to Finals

OXFORD, Miss. – Texas A&M All-American Lamara Distin won the women’s high jump, while 10 Aggies punched tickets to Saturday’s finals Friday night on day two of the Southeastern Conference Championships at the Ole Miss Track & Field Complex.

Following a six hour scattered storms weather delay that brought 60 degree weather, sophomore Lamara Distin highlighted the day winning the women’s high jump at 6-4.75/1.95m. Distin completed the SEC indoor and outdoor high jump title sweep.

Junior Allyson Andress added one point for the Maroon & White after finishing eighth in the heptathlon with 4,904 points.

Texas A&M women sit fourth with 23 points.

Ten Aggies advanced to Saturday’s finals, including six men and four women. Freshmen Emmanuel Bamidele (45.57) and Ashton Schwartzman (46.45) advanced in the men’s 400m, while junior Tierra Robinson-Jones (52.16) and sophomore Charokee Young (51.35) made the cut in the women’s race.

Seniors Kaylah Robinson and Deshae Wise each earned automatic qualifying spots to Saturday’s women’s 100m finals. Robinson won heat two at a time of 12.89 (0.0w), while Wise placed third in the first heat at 13.14 (-0.3w). In the men’s 110m hurdles, junior Connor Schulman secured the final qualifying spot at a time of 14.02 (0.2w).

Sophomores Ryan Martin (10.40) and Devon Achane (10.41) secured qualifying spots in the men’s 100m finals, while sophomore Cooper Cawthra moved on in the men’s 1500m at 3:45.37.

