ERCOT urges Texans to conserve power after 6 power generation facilities tripped offline Friday

With unseasonably hot conditions in the forecast this weekend, ERCOT is asking Texans to conserve power after six power generation facilities tripped offline Friday afternoon.(Hope Merritt)
By Mia Montgomery
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 7:59 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - With unseasonably hot conditions in the forecast this weekend, ERCOT is asking Texans to conserve power after six power generation facilities tripped offline Friday afternoon.

According to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas interim CEO, approximately 2,900 MW of electricity were lost when those facilities were tripped offline.

ERCOT is urging residents to conserve power when they can by setting thermostats to 78-degrees or above and avoiding the usage of large appliances during peak hours between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. this weekend.

To read more, you can find ERCOT’s press release by clicking here.

