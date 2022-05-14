Advertisement

Officials believe convicted killer’s escape in Leon County was premeditated

Officials believe 46-year-old Gonzalo Lopez is still in Leon County almost 48 hours after his...
Officials believe 46-year-old Gonzalo Lopez is still in Leon County almost 48 hours after his escape.(KBTX's Caleb Britt)
By Caleb Britt
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The search continues for convicted killer Gonzalo Lopez. Officials say the 46-year-old has been on the run for about 48 hours.

Lopez is serving a life sentence for capital murder out of Hidalgo County and attempted capital murder out of Webb County.

Dog teams have been deployed to search over a 4-mile perimeter that begins where Lopez escaped after he crashed a prison bus off Highway 7 in Centerville. Officials believe he was able to escape his restraints with a homemade weapon. Texas Department of Criminal Justice Chief of Staff Jason Clark said they still don’t know what that weapon was.

Law enforcement also believes he used that same weapon to assault the officers on the bus and take control of it before the crash. Clark said Lopez was sitting towards the front of the bus before the incident happened.

“Lopez is an individual that is dangerous,” Clark said. “He has a disregard for human life. That’s obvious from his convictions, and it’s obvious from his escape, but I can tell you that TDCJ will not rest until Lopez has been captured.”

Since his disappearance, Clark said law enforcement has received calls from residents who believe they’ve seen Lopez near their residences. Clark said officials did see Lopez under a tree Thursday after he escape but have not been able to locate him since.

Officials believe Lopez is still in Leon county and that his escape was premeditated. They’re investigating if other inmates or prison staff helped him escape.

Update 05/14/22 @ 9:55 AM: Inmate Gonzalo Lopez is still not captured. We have no reason to believe he has left the...

Posted by Leon County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, May 14, 2022

“We know from Lopez’s history and his previous attempts to get away from law enforcement that he’ll stay put and lay low with the hopes that law enforcement will move to a different area, but I can just tell you we’re not gonna move,” Clark said. “Lopez is gonna get back in custody.”

The reward for information that leads to the inmate’s arrest remains at $22,500. Tips can be sent to the TDCJ Office of the Inspector General Crime Stoppers at 1-800-832-8477, 936-437-5171, or your local law enforcement agency at 911. Tips can also be left at the TDCJ website.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gonzalo Lopez, 46
Search for escaped inmate continues, reward money increased to $22,500 for information leading to arrest
School districts cancel class as authorities search for escaped inmate.
Two school districts cancel classes while authorities search for escaped inmate
Brazos County Jail
Man dies in Brazos County Detention Center custody
One inmate has escaped after attacked a Texas Department of Criminal Justice officer on a...
Centerville ISD cancels classes for Friday as search for escaped inmate continues
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner leaves a courtroom after a...
Detention of WNBA’s Griner in Moscow extended for 1 month

Latest News

The new school was approved by voters in a 2020 bond and the first class welcomed will be in...
Construction continues on new BISD Intermediate school
Aggies welcome the defending national champions Mississippi State
Aggies welcome the defending national champions Mississippi State
“I hope all of this comes to an end very soon and we can get back on with our lives."
Centerville teachers, students remaining cautious as search for escaped inmate continues
Texas A&M graduation
Over 11,000 Aggies will walk across the stage at Texas A&M University graduation ceremonies