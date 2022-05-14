Over 11,000 Aggies will walk across the stage at Texas A&M University graduation ceremonies

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The class of 2022 at Texas A&M University is preparing to leave the campus as former students. Approximately 11,203 degrees will be to spring graduates at 15 in-person commencement ceremonies. Commencements will be held through May 28 for undergraduate, master’s, and doctoral students.

Ceremonies are filled with Aggie traditions including turning their Aggie rings outward and ending graduation by singing the Aggie War Hymn. Graduates also had the chance to decorate their graduation caps.

Jake Chapman comes from a family of Texas A&M former students and says this has been a long time coming for him.

“Growing up coming to football games, coming to College Station it’s like a second home. Getting to call this place home for the last 4 years and fortunately enough 2 years after this as well is just an incredible blessing,” says Chapman.

You can click here for a list of the remaining graduation ceremonies happening at Texas A&M University. A live stream is also available to watch each graduation ceremony.

