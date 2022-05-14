Advertisement

‘This is a devastating time’: Britney Spears announces she has lost her baby

Britney Spears says she has lost her baby, about a month after announcing her pregnancy.
Britney Spears says she has lost her baby, about a month after announcing her pregnancy.(Evan Agostini/AP)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Britney Spears announced that she has lost her baby in a statement she shared on her Instagram account Saturday.

The 40-year-old pop superstar said last month that she was expecting a child with fiancé Sam Asghari.

However, on Saturday, Spears updated her pregnancy by writing it is with the “deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy.”

Thousands of Spears’ fans have already responded to her social media post, sending their condolences.

Spears’ Saturday statement continued, stating the couple “will continue trying to expand our beautiful family.”

She also thanked everyone for showing their support during this difficult time.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gonzalo Lopez, 46
Search for escaped inmate continues, reward money increased to $22,500 for information leading to arrest
School districts cancel class as authorities search for escaped inmate.
Two school districts cancel classes while authorities search for escaped inmate
Brazos County Jail
Man dies in Brazos County Detention Center custody
One inmate has escaped after attacked a Texas Department of Criminal Justice officer on a...
Centerville ISD cancels classes for Friday as search for escaped inmate continues
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner leaves a courtroom after a...
Detention of WNBA’s Griner in Moscow extended for 1 month

Latest News

Officials believe 46-year-old Gonzalo Lopez is still in Leon County almost 48 hours after his...
Officials believe convicted killer’s escape in Leon County was premeditated
Protesters rally in Cadman Plaza during an abortion rights demonstration, Saturday, May 14,...
Abortion rights backers rally in anger over post-Roe future
Buffalo Police respond to a shooting at Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, May...
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: At least 10 dead in mass shooting at Buffalo supermarket
An emotional reunion between a man and an Omaha police officer who helped save his life.
‘Guardian angel’: Family thanks officer who saved their dad ‘s life with CPR