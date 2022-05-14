Advertisement

White House releases financial disclosures for Biden, Harris

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in...
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in Washington, on May 10, 2022.(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House released financial disclosure reports for President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday showing that the president’s personal finances have changed little since last year.

Biden’s report, which includes information on first lady Jill Biden, showed that he earned a modest amount of outside income during his first year as president, pulling in almost $30,000 in book royalties. His wife earned between $15,000 and $50,000 from book sales.

The report lists some income and assets only within a range, showing the couple’s assets were worth between $1.05 million and $2.58 million.

They owe between $250,000 and $500,000 on a mortgage on their Delaware home, plus between $30,000 and $100,000 on other loans.

Harris reported significantly more in book royalties. Most of the money came from sales of “The Truths We Hold,” which was published in 2019. She earned $456,000 total.

Harris is married to Doug Emhoff, a lawyer and law professor. Together, their assets total between $3.42 million and $8.29 million.

They owe between $1 million and $5 million on a mortgage on their home.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gonzalo Lopez, 46
Search for escaped inmate continues, reward money increased to $22,500 for information leading to arrest
Todd Allen Wangler, 47
New details: Burleson County manhunt suspect wanted on domestic violence charges in Florida
School districts cancel class as authorities search for escaped inmate.
Two school districts cancel classes while authorities search for escaped inmate
One inmate has escaped after attacked a Texas Department of Criminal Justice officer on a...
Centerville ISD cancels classes for Friday as search for escaped inmate continues
A group of burglars are hitting homes in southern Grimes County.
Grimes County burglars targeting vacant, vacation homes

Latest News

In this photo taken on March 17, 2016, Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, poses with Col....
Russia takes losses in failed river crossing, officials say
A boy was dragged hundreds of feet by a school bus after his backpack got caught in the door,...
‘I thought he was going to die’: Child dragged hundreds of feet by school bus, mom says
With unseasonably hot conditions in the forecast this weekend, ERCOT is asking Texans to...
ERCOT urges Texans to conserve power after 6 power generation facilities tripped offline Friday
Zobella Brazil Vinik, 29, is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a teen...
Former school counselor accused of having sex with teen student, police say
A boy was dragged hundreds of feet by a school bus after his backpack got caught in the door...
Child injured after being dragged by school bus