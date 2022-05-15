Advertisement

Area residents staying cool as ERCOT ask to turn up temperatures in homes

By Conner Beene
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 11:51 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - As outside temperatures start to increase ERCOT is asking Texans to increase inside temperatures as well. They are hoping that homeowners could raise their thermostats to 78 degrees in order to help conserve power.

This request comes after six power generation facilities tripped offline Friday afternoon. ERCOT says approximately 2,900 megawatts of electricity was lost.

Some residents in College Station who were cooling off on Saturday at the Stephen C. Beachy Central Park splash pad said they were going to keep their homes a temperature they were comfortable with. Christi Johnson questioned whether if ERCOT officials will even follow their request themselves.

“We all have to do our part so it takes everybody from the CEO to the smallest man on the totem pole,” says Johnson.

ERCOT is also asking to not use any large appliances like dishwashers, washers and dryers during peak hours. Peak hours take place between 3 pm and 8 pm.

