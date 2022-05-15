Advertisement

Centerville ISD will resume classes Monday as search for inmate continues nearby

On Sunday, officials tightened up the perimeter to put more focus on a triangle-size area west of Centerville where Gonzalo Lopez escaped from a prison transport bus last week.
On Sunday, officials tightened up the perimeter to put more focus on a triangle-size area west of Centerville where Gonzalo Lopez escaped from a prison transport bus last week.(Photo by KBTX's Caleb Britt)
By Rusty Surette
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Centerville ISD released the following statement Sunday afternoon about classes and activities resuming Sunday as authorities continue their search nearby for an escaped inmate.

“Because Centerville ISD campuses are located in a non-threat area away from the manhunt, we will have school on Monday, May 16th. We continue to remain in contact with the Law Enforcement officials and have put several precautionary safety measures in place for the students that ride Bus 14 which is the only bus that runs west of I45 and Hwy 7. Parents and students that live in this area are urged to continue following the directives of the Law Enforcement Officials and remain safe. All school activities will continue.”

No word yet on if Leon ISD will do the same. We’ll update this story when the school district announces its decision.

