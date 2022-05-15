Advertisement

College Station Noon Lions Club host 2nd annual “Art in the Park”

By Conner Beene
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 11:26 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Everywhere you looked on Saturday at Stephen C. Beachy Central Park you saw art displayed. That was the hope of the College Station Noon Lions Club when they hosted their second annual “Art in the Park.”

Everyone had a chance to explore and play around with different art materials like acrylic, charcoal, and even some art with recyclable materials. “Art in the Park” co-chair Esther Miranda is glad that this event might introduce kids to something they could end up loving for the rest of their lives.

“It opens up worlds to children who might be inclined to be in sports or may not love academics, but a future Picasso is already in our classrooms,” says Miranda.

Last year “Art in the Park” was only two hours long but the College Station Noon Lions Club extended it to four hours and added more activities. Over 150 volunteers were at the park to make the event possible.

