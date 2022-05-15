Franklin baseball advances to regional quarterfinals with 6-1 win over West

SALADO, Texas (KBTX) - The Franklin baseball team beat West 6-1 in game 3 of their area round playoff series at Salado High School Saturday evening.

The Lions jumped out to a 4-0 lead after 3 innings to help propel them to victory. Josh Atomancyk had a sac fly to start the scoring. Dylan Rhoden and Eric Gomez added RBIs in the third inning.

Franklin won game 1 of the 3-game series 3-2 in 11 innings. West took game 2 6-5 which also went to extras (8 innings).

The Lions advance to the Class 3A Region III quarterfinals and will play Whitney.

