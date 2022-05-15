Advertisement

Franklin baseball advances to regional quarterfinals with 6-1 win over West

The Franklin baseball team celebrates after their area round win over West.
The Franklin baseball team celebrates after their area round win over West.(KWTX)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 8:25 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SALADO, Texas (KBTX) - The Franklin baseball team beat West 6-1 in game 3 of their area round playoff series at Salado High School Saturday evening.

The Lions jumped out to a 4-0 lead after 3 innings to help propel them to victory. Josh Atomancyk had a sac fly to start the scoring. Dylan Rhoden and Eric Gomez added RBIs in the third inning.

Franklin won game 1 of the 3-game series 3-2 in 11 innings. West took game 2 6-5 which also went to extras (8 innings).

The Lions advance to the Class 3A Region III quarterfinals and will play Whitney.

