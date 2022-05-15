Mpoke Wins Gold, Women’s 4x400m Breaks School Record to Finish SEC Championships

OXFORD, Miss. – Texas A&M All-American Moitalel Mpoke won the 400m hurdles at 48.84, while the women’s 4x400m relay broke the school record and ran the second fastest time in collegiate history at 3:22.01, Saturday night at the Southeastern Conference Championships at the Ole Miss Track & Field Complex.

The capacity crowd came to their feet as the women’s 4x400m of senior Jania Martin, junior Tierra Robinson-Jones and sophomores Laila Owens and Charokee Young placed second at 3:22.01. Young leg the group with the fastest split anchoring at 48.8, while Owens ran a third leg split at 49.5. Texas A&M was edged by Kentucky at 3:21.93.

In the men’s relay, freshmen Emmanuel Bamidele and Cutler Zamzow and sophomores Chevannie Hanson and Omajuwa Etiwe combined to run a 3:02.31 to place third.

Texas A&M scored 18 points in the men’s 400m hurdles as juniors Moitalel Mpoke clocked 48.84 to win gold, while James Smith II earned silver at 49.41. Mpoke’s time registered as the third fastest performance in Aggie history and Smith II became the sixth fastest performer all-time.

Individuals earning runner-up finishes include senior Kaylah Robinson in the women’s 100m hurdles at 12.60 (2.1w), sophomore Charokee Young in the women’s 400m at 50.45 and freshman Sam Whitmarsh in the men’s 800m at 1:46.09. Whitmarsh’s time registered as the fourth fastest Aggie in school history.

The women’s 4x100m relay of Jania Martin, Laila Owens, Kaylah Robinson and Rachel Hall placed third with a time of 43.38.

In the team standings, the women placed fifth with 74 points and the men sixth with 70 points.

Next Up

Texas A&M takes a week off from competition before traveling to Fayetteville, Arkansas, for the NCAA West Regionals on May 26-28.