No. 12 Aggies Open Postseason Play at NCAA Bryan Regional

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 12 Texas A&M men’s golf team begins its run to the NCAA Championship on Monday as it plays host to the NCAA Bryan Regional at the par-72, 7,146-yard Traditions Club.

The regional features three rounds of stroke play with the top five teams and the top individual not on an advancing team qualifying for the NCAA Championships.

The No. 2-seeded Aggies tee off with No. 6 Pepperdine and No. 13 Georgia at 7:30 a.m. Admission to the tournament is free.

Aggie Lineup

Texas A&M’s lineup features Sam Bennett, Walker Lee, William Paysse, Daniel Rodrigues and Phichaksn Maichon.

Last Time Out

The Maroon & White finished second in stroke play at the SEC Championship and advanced to the semifinals of match play with a 4-1 victory over Tennessee before falling to Florida. A&M’s second-place finish matched their its best finish at the SEC Championship since joining the conference in 2012-13.

NCAA Regionals History

The Aggies are making their 29th NCAA Regional appearance and 18th in the last 19 seasons. Traditions Club is hosting its third NCAA Regional and first since 2018. In the previous two regionals at Traditions, the Aggies advanced to the NCAA Championship, finishing second in 2010 and winning the 2018 edition.

The Field

Competing at the Bryan Regional is No. 6 Pepperdine, No. 13 Georgia, No. 19 Tennessee, Kansas, Arizona, Michigan State, SMU, Boise State, Oregon State, Colorado State, Southeastern Louisiana and Texas Southern. Individuals from Alabama, Incarnate Word, Loyola Marymount, New Mexico State, Prairie View A&M, Sam Houston, TCU and Texas State round out the 75-player field.

How to Keep Up

Live scoring is available through Golfstat and can be found here.

For the most up-to-date information on Texas A&M men’s golf, follow the Aggies on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@aggiemensgolf).