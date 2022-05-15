Advertisement

Two shot in Bryan neighborhood, police confirm

It happened early Sunday morning in the 1800 block of Anita Street
At 3:16 a.m., officers responded to the 1800 block of Anita Street between Hickory Street and Richard Street for a report of shots fired in the area.
By Rusty Surette
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Two people were injured early Sunday morning by gunfire in a residential area near Henderson Park in Bryan, police confirm to KBTX.

At 3:16 a.m., officers responded to the 1800 block of Anita Street between Hickory Street and Richard Street for a report of shots fired in the area.

One person was located on the scene with an apparent gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital.

While investigating, another person with an apparent gunshot wound arrived at the hospital by personal vehicle. Both people are believed to be from the same incident.

This does not appear to be a random shooting incident, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing and no other details were released at this time.

