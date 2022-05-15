VIDEO: Unresponsive baby saved by SWAT officer performing CPR
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA (CNN) - A SWAT officer in Atlanta recently saved a 4-month-old infant’s life, and it was all caught on video.
Bodycam video from the Atlanta Police Department captured the life-saving moment as Officer Robert Oden began chest compressions and leaned in several times to perform mouth-to-mouth resuscitation.
The officer performed CPR on the infant for about a minute and a half, successfully gaining a pulse by the time emergency crews arrived.
Authorities said the child was rushed to a hospital for further treatment.
No immediate word was given on what caused the child to become unresponsive.
Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.