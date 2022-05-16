Advertisement

Allen Academy’s Funkhouser has top 5 finish on Texas Junior Golf Tour

Allen Academy's Jackson Funkhouser at Texas Junior Golf Tour
Allen Academy's Jackson Funkhouser at Texas Junior Golf Tour(Jackson Funkhouser)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BULLARD, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Junior Golf Tour had their Elite Golf Championship this past weekend May 14-15 at Eagles Bluff Country Club.

After a rough start on day one (Tied for 25th) of the Championship, Jackson Funkhouser (Allen Academy Class of 2024) didn’t quit and fired a 1 under 70 on the Par 71 6,955 yd course. His Sunday efforts resulted in a Top 5 finish to move him to top 15 in the State.

