Allen Academy’s Funkhouser has top 5 finish on Texas Junior Golf Tour

BULLARD, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Junior Golf Tour had their Elite Golf Championship this past weekend May 14-15 at Eagles Bluff Country Club.

After a rough start on day one (Tied for 25th) of the Championship, Jackson Funkhouser (Allen Academy Class of 2024) didn’t quit and fired a 1 under 70 on the Par 71 6,955 yd course. His Sunday efforts resulted in a Top 5 finish to move him to top 15 in the State.

