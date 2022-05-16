The Bombers Continue to Bolster the Bullpen

Bryan-College Station, Texas (May 16, 2022) - The Bombers continue to load the bullpen as we near closer to the start of the Bombers’ 2022 season! This time around the team welcomes five more talented pitchers to the roster! The Bombers are excited to bring on this diverse group of pitchers, all with different pitching styles and backgrounds, with one player even coming from Seoul, South Korea.

The Bombers welcome sophomore relief pitcher from Eastern Oklahoma State College, Christian Clack! The left-handed pitcher from Tulsa, Oklahoma has appeared in 11 games for the Mountaineers, finishing the 2021-2022 season with a 6-0 record. Through 33 innings pitched this season, Clack had a 4.09 ERA with 58 strikeouts and only gave up 17 hits. The Bombers are excited to add this electric lefty to the bullpen! Atwood has great command of the ball and can throw some serious heat! The team hopes Atwood can keep his 15.82 K/9 average going this summer for the Bombers!

The next Bombers bullpen addition is Price Siemering, a junior reliever at Angelo State University! The 6′4′' right-hander has a great frame and build and is a dominating presence on the mound. The Texas native spent his freshman year playing at Temple Junior College where he was named to the NJCAA Third-Team All-Academic. Siemering made just as quick of an impact at ASU during the 2021-2022 season. Through a total of 26.2 innings pitched, Siemering only allowed 19 runs and racked up 28 strikeouts. The Bombers expect the 21-year-old young gun to be a great asset to the squad this summer!

The Bombers are excited to welcome, from Seoul, the Republic of Korea, right-handed pitcher Cinoon Bak! Bak is a 6′0″ redshirt freshman at Abilene Christian University. The relief pitcher spent his high school career at Whimoon High School, one of the oldest private high schools in South Korea. Coming off an injury in 2022, Bak only made 3 appearances for the ACU Wildcats this season. However, don’t be fooled by his lack of playing time, Bak is a very reliable closer with a diverse toolbox of pitches. The Bombers expect Bak to be a breakout star and come into his own this summer!

Next up, the Bombers welcome Gabe Craig, a 6′5″ right-handed pitcher from Tyler, Texas to the roster! Craig currently plays at Tyler Junior College where he has been a leader of the bullpen, with a 3.42 ERA, 3rd best on the team, and 2nd most K/9 with 14.07! The reliever is the definition of clutch, leading his team in saves in 2022! Craig spent the 2021 season playing here in College Station for the Texas A&M Aggies, appearing in 4 games for the maroon and white. Craig was a standout high school recruit, leading his district in home runs in 2019, named to the All-District 1st Team as a 3rd baseman and All-District 1st Team Honors as a pitcher. Craig’s 6′5″ build allows him to put plenty of power behind his pitches, with fastballs clocking as fast as 97 MPH!

Lastly, the Bombers welcome a hometown recruit from Bryan, Texas, Trent Tompkins! Tompkins is a current freshman at Lamar University where he quickly became a consistent asset to the bullpen. Through his 11 appearances for the Cardinals in 2022, Tompkins had the 4th best ERA on the team with a 3.72; During that time, the true freshman had 10 Ks, only allowed 4 hits and runs, and gave up 0 walks. The Bombers are excited to add yet another young star to the roster!

Stay tuned throughout the preseason as the Bombers continue to announce their 2022 summer roster! The Bombers are gearing up for the most exciting and action-packed season yet!

For tickets and information on how to see the Bombers 2022 season, please call (979) 779-PLAY, or go to www.bvbombers.com. To follow all upcoming news and developments for the Brazos Valley Bombers, follow or like us on facebook.com/bvbombers, and follow us on Twitter: @BV_Bombers and Instagram: bvbombers.