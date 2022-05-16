Bryan-College Station businesses team up to host teachers appreciation contest and giveaway

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -A staggering 55 percent of educators are thinking about leaving the profession earlier than they had planned, according to a National Education Association (NEA) survey of its members.

Local businesses in the Bryan and College Station area want to do their part in letting teachers know that they’re loved and appreciated.

Busha’s Custom Cookies, Charliemacs Burger Kitchen, and JBG Plumbing are seeking nominations from the community for its 2nd Annual BCS Teacher Appreciation Contest.

They say with so many teachers leaving the profession this is a way for people to tag their favorite teachers in a post and to share what they love about them. They hope the words of encouragement left through the nomination uplift the spirits of teachers that may be considering leaving the classroom.

“People love them. People really appreciate teachers and so I feel like as long as we can just show the love to our teachers in the community, we’ll keep them there,” said Charles Stover, Owner of Charliemacs Burger Kitchen.

“They do so much for us, for our kids, for our community that they deserve a little pick me up and like I said they’ve shown us so much support that it’s time for us to take care of them,” said Catherine Buckner, Busha’s Custom Cookies owner.

The winner of the contest will receive $500 worth of gift certificates to Charliemac’s Burger Kitchen, $100 worth of gift certificates to Busha’s Cookies, and a huge surprise gift from JBG Plumbing.

Nominations can be made via Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/CharliemacsBurgers

Nominations end May 21.

We will be on KBTX at 10pm tonight talking about this!! Thank you again Donnie Tuggle!! This is another nomination... Posted by Charliemac's Burger Kitchen on Sunday, May 15, 2022

