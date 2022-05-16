Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson talks about new playgrounds for six city parks

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson was on Brazos Valley This Morning May 16, 2022. He spoke about upgrades coming to some city parks soon.

The Bryan city council recently approved the purchase and installation of nearly $1 million worth of equipment.

Each of the six parks is set to receive new or replacement playgrounds sets. They’ll be installed in the next few months.

The city parks getting the upgrades include Austin’s Colony Park, Castle Heights Park, Greenbrier Park, Henderson Park, Ibarra Park and Shirewood Park. Details on the plans for each location can be found here.

