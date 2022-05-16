Advertisement

Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson talks about new playgrounds for six city parks

By Karla Castillo
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson was on Brazos Valley This Morning May 16, 2022. He spoke about upgrades coming to some city parks soon.

The Bryan city council recently approved the purchase and installation of nearly $1 million worth of equipment.

Each of the six parks is set to receive new or replacement playgrounds sets. They’ll be installed in the next few months.

The city parks getting the upgrades include Austin’s Colony Park, Castle Heights Park, Greenbrier Park, Henderson Park, Ibarra Park and Shirewood Park. Details on the plans for each location can be found here.

We’re getting 6 new playgrounds!! 🤩 Read more here:...

Posted by City of Bryan - Government on Friday, April 22, 2022

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened just before 2:00 a.m. Sunday in the 8000 block of US Highway 79 in...
UPDATE: Two detained following shooting at prom after-party, 2nd victim found
Officials believe 46-year-old Gonzalo Lopez is still in Leon County almost 48 hours after his...
Officials believe convicted killer’s escape in Leon County was premeditated
At 3:16 a.m., officers responded to the 1800 block of Anita Street between Hickory Street and...
Two shot in Bryan neighborhood, police confirm
The reward for information that leads to the inmate’s arrest is now $50,000. Tips can be sent...
Search area for missing inmate scaled down in size but not manpower
A Total Lunar Eclipse will occur Sunday evening.
LOOK UP: Total lunar eclipse will take place Sunday evening

Latest News

Texas law prohibiting social media companies from banning users over their viewpoints reinstated by appeals court
Hurricane Harvey a devastating Category 4 hurricane that made landfall on Texas and Louisiana...
New Texas plan for federal Hurricane Harvey aid yields same old result: Funds diverted away from Gulf Coast
Weekend Gardener: Pollinators
Weekend Gardener: Pollinators
The trailer of an 18-wheeler was ripped open after it hit a bridge in Dallas, spilling some...
‘Eggtremely’ sticky road after 30K pound egg spill in Dallas