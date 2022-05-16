Advertisement

Deputy shot twice near Dime Box expected to make full recovery, leaving ICU

(Photo courtesy: Lee County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office deputy shot twice on May 10 is expected to make a full recovery, according to an update from the sheriff’s office. LCSO says they anticipate Deputy Jordan Mastronardi to be moved out of the ICU Monday.

Mastronardi, who has been in law enforcement for more than 10 years, was taken to an Austin hospital where he underwent a four-hour surgery.

He and a state trooper were serving a warrant for the sexual assault of a child when the suspect, Raul Vega Perez, ran into a nearby home. The law enforcement officers followed him inside, where the suspect shot the deputy twice above his vest, according to the sheriff’s office.

Both the deputy and state trooper fired back at Perez, killing him.

The Texas Rangers are investigating since this is an officer-involved shooting.

**PRESS RELEASE** - Update on injured Lee County Deputy Criminal Investigations Lieutenant Jordan Mastronardi has seen...

Posted by Lee County Sheriff's Office, Texas on Monday, May 16, 2022

