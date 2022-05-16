Advertisement

Dime Box ISD basketball coach arrested for intoxicated manslaughter after killing motorcyclist

William Kubena was arrested for Intoxicated Manslaughter following a crash on Saturday, May 14.
William Kubena was arrested for Intoxicated Manslaughter following a crash on Saturday, May 14.(Texas Department of Public Safety)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTEVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - One person is dead following a drunk driving crash in Fayette County on Saturday evening. According to the Department of Public Safety, William Kubena was arrested for intoxication manslaughter following the crash.

Kubena is listed as Dime Box ISD’s head boys’ basketball coach and a mathematics teacher on the district website. The district says his employment status with the district has not changed at this time.

Just before 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, a DPS accident report says Kubena was driving his truck near the intersection of FM 1291 and FM 2145 when he failed to yield the right of way to a motorcycle driving westbound on FM 2145. The driver of the motorcycle, 56-year-old Eugene Barnes from La Grange, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Monday afternoon, records show Kubena remained in the county jail. Dime Box ISD did not comment beyond the lack of change in Kubena’s employment status.

The crash remains under investigation, according to DPS.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened just before 2:00 a.m. Sunday in the 8000 block of US Highway 79 in...
UPDATE: Two detained following shooting at prom after-party, 2nd victim found
Officials believe 46-year-old Gonzalo Lopez is still in Leon County almost 48 hours after his...
Officials believe convicted killer’s escape in Leon County was premeditated
At 3:16 a.m., officers responded to the 1800 block of Anita Street between Hickory Street and...
Two shot in Bryan neighborhood, police confirm
The reward for information that leads to the inmate’s arrest is now $50,000. Tips can be sent...
Search area for missing inmate scaled down in size but not manpower
A Total Lunar Eclipse will occur Sunday evening.
LOOK UP: Total lunar eclipse will take place Sunday evening

Latest News

Hackers are using this deepfake tech to target everyday social media users in cryptocurrency...
Swapped Out: Hackers target social media users with high-tech fake videos
Century plant is in full bloom along Texas Ave.
Massive century plant in full bloom on Texas Avenue
Data breach at Department of Insurance exposed personal information of 1.8 million Texans, audit says
Handcuffs
Police in Texas arrest 3 teen escapees from Louisiana, guard