Dime Box ISD basketball coach arrested for intoxicated manslaughter after killing motorcyclist

FAYETTEVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - One person is dead following a drunk driving crash in Fayette County on Saturday evening. According to the Department of Public Safety, William Kubena was arrested for intoxication manslaughter following the crash.

Kubena is listed as Dime Box ISD’s head boys’ basketball coach and a mathematics teacher on the district website. The district says his employment status with the district has not changed at this time.

Just before 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, a DPS accident report says Kubena was driving his truck near the intersection of FM 1291 and FM 2145 when he failed to yield the right of way to a motorcycle driving westbound on FM 2145. The driver of the motorcycle, 56-year-old Eugene Barnes from La Grange, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Monday afternoon, records show Kubena remained in the county jail. Dime Box ISD did not comment beyond the lack of change in Kubena’s employment status.

The crash remains under investigation, according to DPS.

