Early voting begins for Texas primary run-off election

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Early voting is officially underway in the Texas primary run-off election. Ballots feature both state and local races.

The candidates on the ballot in the primary run-off election are those who did not exceed 50% of the vote plus one on March 1 during the primary election.

Brazos County Elections Administrator Trudy Hancock says a voter’s ballot for the primary run-off election will depend on how and if they voted in the March primary.

“If you voted in March, you have to stay with the same party that you voted in at that time,” says Hancock. “So if you voted Democrat in March, you are tied to that primary run-off. If you voted Republican then you are tied to the Republican runoff.”

“Now if you did not cast a ballot in March when you come in, then you will make your selection at that time,” explains Hancock.

Hancock also wants to remind voters there will be no weekend voting during the primary run-off election. For more information on when and where to vote, click here.

As of 10:15 a.m. on Monday Hancock says voter turnout for the first day of early voting was better than the last election; however, she still considers it slow with only over 160 voters counted so far for the morning.

Early voting will be open through Friday, May 20.

Election day is May 24.

