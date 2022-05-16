Advertisement

Five A&M Consolidated Tigers sign letters of intent Monday

By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A&M Consolidated High School Athletic Coordinator Lee Fedora announced Monday afternoon that five student-athletes will be continuing their athletic careers at the next level.

Tyndall McNamara will be a preferred walk-on at Texas A&M. He was a 2 year letter winnner at Consol and will study kinesology.

Sarah Hathorn is headed to Cornell to continue her basketball career. She was a 3 time district honoree and will be studying human biology, health and society.

Wrestler Tony Taplin is headed to Ottawa University of Arizona to continue his career. He finished 4th at state this year and will study psychology and minor in business.

Gabby Ramariz will continue her golf career at UT Dallas and will study psychology.

Cheerleader Emma Taylor is staying closer to home. She is going to Blinn college and will study elementary education.

