Marsh Named NCEA Reining Co-Rider of the Year

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WACO, Texas – Texas A&M standout Emmy-Lu Marsh was named the National Collegiate Equestrian Association Reining Co-Rider of the Year, the organization announced Monday.

Marsh registered an 11-4-2 record with three Most Outstanding Performer honors and was named an Ariat NCEA Second Team All-American. In Southeastern Conference action, Marsh posted a 5-1 record during the regular season and was named the SEC Rider of the Month in February prior to earning All-SEC Reining Team recognition.

The Tallulah, Louisiana, product continued to shine in postseason action, registering a 4-1 record including an undefeated 3-0 mark at the NCEA Championships. Marsh garnered SEC Championship Team and NCEA All-Championship Team honors.

Marsh’s 11 wins led the Aggies and her season-opening score of 78 broke a 15-year old Texas A&M meet high score previously held by Maggie Gratny (77) in 2007. The junior became the third Aggie all-time to score a 76 or better.

For her efforts, Marsh was awarded with the team’s Reining MOP at the annual banquet.

The national accolade marks the first for an Aggie since Avery Ellis was named the NCEA Horsemanship Rider of the Year.

To learn more about Texas A&M equestrian, log on to 12thMan.com or follow @AggieEquestrian on Twitter and Instagram.

