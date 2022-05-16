Advertisement

Massive century plant in full bloom on Texas Avenue

Century plant is in full bloom along Texas Ave.
Century plant is in full bloom along Texas Ave.(Hope Merritt)
By Hope Merritt
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 1:58 PM CDT
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A giant century plant is in full bloom in front of Harvey Washbangers on Texas Ave, which only happens once in the plant’s lifetime.

Agave americana, more commonly known as the century plant, shoots up a tall stalk with yellow blossoms near the end of its life. While called the century plant it typically lives only 10 to 30 years, according to the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center.

This larger-than-life succulent along Texas Ave caught Justin Garcia’s eye. He said he has seen two different century plants bloom in the same spot since he has worked at Harvey Washbangers.

