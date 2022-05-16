Person of interest detained at Mexia High after bullet holes found in restroom, weapon found on campus

MEXIA, Texas (KWTX) - Police Monday morning detained a person of interest after bullet holes were spotted inside a boys restroom and a weapon was located on campus at Mexia High School.

Law enforcement was contacted after reports of a “loud bang” and the school was placed on lockdown “out of an abundance of caution,” a district spokesman said.

The school district said that within 16 minutes of the bullet holes being reported, a weapon was found on campus and a person of interest was detained.

The district declined to elaborate when asked if the weapon found on campus was a gun. It also declined to reveal the gender of the person detained or whether that person is a student enrolled in the district.

Late Monday, Mexia ISD said the high school campus will remain closed on Tuesday. “This will allow additional time for law enforcement to continue their investigation and also to ensure the building is cleared of any threats. As always, the safety of our students and staff remains the top priority for Mexia ISD,” the district said.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.