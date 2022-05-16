Advertisement

No. 12 Aggies in third after day one of NCAA Bryan Regional

(KBTX)
By Evan Roberts / Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The 12th-ranked Texas A&M men’s golf team fired an 8-under 280 in the first round of play at the NCAA Bryan Regional at Traditions Club and are in third place.

The Maroon & White are four strokes behind Arizona (-12), while No. 6 Pepperdine is in second at 9-under. No. 13 Georgia is in fourth at 7-under as Oregon State rounds out the top five at 3-under.

“It was a good way to start out the regional. Some of the guys did not have their best starts, but they hung in there and got back under par,” head coach Brian Kortan said. “We had five of our guys in the heat of the battle the whole day, so I am pretty happy. You always want to be ahead, but I am happy with the start. It was a really good team effort today. It is hot, it is uncomfortable and this is the first day of golf we have played without wind in a while. They did a heck of a job, and they are excited to get that first round under their belt.”

Sam Bennett led the way for Texas A&M as he carded a 4-under 68 and is tied for third. After a bogey on No. 3, the Madisonville, Texas, native tallied four birdies over the next five holes to make the turn at 3-under. Bennett rebounded after a bogey on No. 12 with birdies on Nos. 13 and 15.

William Paysse sits inside the top 10 as he is tied for seventh at 3-under. The Belton, Texas, native was 1-over after No. 11 and registered birdies on Nos. 13 and 14 to move to 1-under. After a pair of pars, Paysse closed out the round with back-to-back birdies.

Walker Lee is tied for 16th at 1-under, Daniel Rodrigues is tied for 26th at even-par, and Phichaksn Maichon is tied for 34th at 1-over.

The Aggies return to the course Tuesday at 7:30 a.m. and are paired with Arizona and Pepperdine. Live scoring is available through Golfstat and can be found here.

For the most up-to-date information on Texas A&M men’s golf, follow the Aggies on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@aggiemensgolf).

