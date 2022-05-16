Some businesses affected by Wellborn, Holleman road closure for next 6 weeks

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Some businesses are right in the middle of the road work on FM 2154, known to most as Wellborn Road, and Holleman Drive, like C.C Creations.

The area will remain closed for about six weeks, for some businesses that makes them less accessible to potential customers.

With a completely blocked entrance, the road work has put a halt to the way normal way customers enter C.C Creations.

Kenny Lawson, CEO of C.C Creations, says his main priority is to give all of his customers the proper detour to his store.

“We will try and do a good job at pushing information to our customers,” said Lawson. “You know, letting them know that we are open. Also, we will get some information out to the city on signage now that we know where the detour signs are we will get some additional signs out there.”

Lawson said the road closures affect his business, but he isn’t too worried about it. With big events coming up like Texas A&M University’s New Student Conferences, C.C Creations will definitely keep their business up.

“We have a lot of drive by traffic because obviously on Holleman it’s extremely busy in the day,” Lawson said. “So we’ll lose some business there from the site process but we don’t think it’s gonna hurt too much.”

According to Lawson, the best way to get to C.C Creations is to go west on Holleman Drive.

