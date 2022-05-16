Texas A&M climbs to #11 in latest coaches poll

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M baseball team keeps moving on up the rankings. The Aggies now come in at #11 in the USA Today Coaches Poll and have climbed up to #6 in the D1Baseball.com Top 25. The Aggies sit just behind Texas Tech at 5 and ahead of Arkansas at 7.

The Aggies are also now tied with Arkansas for 1st place in the SEC West standings. A&M swept the defending champs Mississippi State over the weekend to move to 17-10 in conference play and 33-16 overall. Arkansas will close out the regular season with a road series at Alabama and Texas A&M hits the road to take on Ole Miss.

SEC WEST STANDINGS

Team Conference Overall Arkansas 17-10 37-14 Texas A&M 17-10 33-16 Auburn 15-11 35-16 LSU 14-13 33-18 Ole Miss 13-14 31-19 Alabama 10-16 27-24 Mississippi State 9-18 25-27

Before the year started, the Aggies were picked to finish next to last in the SEC West, and now they’ve got an opportunity to win the division.

”Just confidence,” A&M head coach Jim Schlossnagle explained what’s changed from the beginning of the year. “We’ve become a team. Beginning of the year, you haven’t been through adversity, you haven’t been challenged. These guys have an identity. I still think our best pitching is ahead of us and it’s going to have to be to have success. We have an identity and the kids are in good roles and they feel good about rooting for each other,” Schlossnagle added.

A&M wraps up the regular season with a series beginning Friday at Ole Miss. Like the Aggies, the Rebels have also canceled their mid-week game this week.

