Advertisement

Texas A&M Selected to Norman Regional for Second-Straight Year

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 7:45 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M will be making its 20th-straight appearance in the NCAA Division I Softball Tournament, as the Aggies were selected to the Norman Regional, the committee announced Sunday.

The Aggies (29-26) drew Minnesota (26-24-1) in the opening round and play Friday at 4 p.m. CT on ESPN2, while top-seeded Oklahoma takes on Prairie View A&M at 6:30 p.m. CT.

A&M is making its 32nd appearance in the NCAA tournament and hold an 87-69 record all-time. Under head coach Jo Evans, the Maroon & White have appeared in the tournament 22 times.

The winner of the Norman Regional takes on the winner of the Orlando Regional in the Super Regionals. The Orlando Regional is hosted by No.16 national seed UCF and features Michigan, South Dakota State and Villanova.

To learn more about Texas A&M softball, log on to 12thMan.com or follow @AggieSoftball on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Most Read

Officials believe 46-year-old Gonzalo Lopez is still in Leon County almost 48 hours after his...
Officials believe convicted killer’s escape in Leon County was premeditated
Gonzalo Lopez, 46
Search for escaped inmate continues, reward money increased to $50,000 for information leading to arrest
The incident happened just before 2:00 a.m. Sunday in the 8000 block of US Highway 79 in...
Teen shot at prom after-party in Milam County
At 3:16 a.m., officers responded to the 1800 block of Anita Street between Hickory Street and...
Two shot in Bryan neighborhood, police confirm
Buffalo Police respond to a shooting at Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, May...
GRAPHIC: 10 dead in Buffalo supermarket attack police call hate crime

Latest News

No. 16 Texas A&M Busts Out the Broomsticks in 8-2 Win Over Mississippi State
No. 12 Aggies Open Postseason Play at NCAA Bryan Regional
Mpoke Wins Gold, Women’s 4x400m Breaks School Record to Finish SEC Championships
2022 Brazos Valley high school baseball playoff pairings and results