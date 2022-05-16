Texas A&M Selected to Norman Regional for Second-Straight Year

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M will be making its 20th-straight appearance in the NCAA Division I Softball Tournament, as the Aggies were selected to the Norman Regional, the committee announced Sunday.

The Aggies (29-26) drew Minnesota (26-24-1) in the opening round and play Friday at 4 p.m. CT on ESPN2, while top-seeded Oklahoma takes on Prairie View A&M at 6:30 p.m. CT.

A&M is making its 32nd appearance in the NCAA tournament and hold an 87-69 record all-time. Under head coach Jo Evans, the Maroon & White have appeared in the tournament 22 times.

The winner of the Norman Regional takes on the winner of the Orlando Regional in the Super Regionals. The Orlando Regional is hosted by No.16 national seed UCF and features Michigan, South Dakota State and Villanova.

