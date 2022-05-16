Tire and rim thefts happen again at same apartment complex

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Tire and rim thieves strike again at a College Station apartment complex on Holleman drive. The first incident left Jenna Texeira without her tires and rims in early February of 2022.

Texeira says she thinks the lack of light and security at her complex leave cars vulnerable to thefts.

“I feel so unsafe at my apartment,” said Texeira. “I have had to put up my own cameras outside of my apartment window in order to feel safe. I don’t want anything to happen to my car or anyone else’s car, but it seems like it’s too late.”

Four months later, the thieves came back. The same items, the same complex, just a different car this time.

Texeira said the thieves targeted the same spot in the back of the complex.

“We need the apartment management and the police to look into this,” said Texeira. “I have heard of many other places around town that have had multiple tire and rim thefts. It may because of the recent supply chain issues, and the cost of things right now are extremely high.”

