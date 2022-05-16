Advertisement

Weekend Gardener: Pollinators

By Karla Castillo
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 9:01 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - There’s a delicate balance while trying to protect your garden from bugs that want to eat your plants.

Jayla Fry with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension recently shared the importance of pollinators.

“There are so many things that our pollinators do for us,” said Fry. “They help with making these beautiful flowers, but they can also help keep some of the bad bugs away. One thing to know is that most of the bugs that are in our garden are actually not harmful. And so we want to be careful not to kill or hurt or harm the good ones when we’re trying to get rid of the bad ones.”

Fry said if you’re going to spray, it’s important to spray at the right time. Avoid spraying when it’s windy.

“You don’t want to possibly harm something good when you’re trying to take something bad,” she said. “Another couple of things that you can watch out for is to instead of needing to spray something, you can maybe put up a net and that can help with maybe birds or you can hand pick off the little caterpillar if you’re starting to see some chewing insect damage.”

