All Franklin ISD campuses in lock out after ‘threatening’ phone call

Franklin Middle School received an anonymous, threatening phone call
(KBTX)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - All Franklin Independent School District campuses are in a “lock out state” after Franklin Middle School received a threatening, anonymous phone call Tuesday.

A lock out means school will continue as normal inside the building, but no one will be allowed in or out of the buildings until further notice, a message from the district said.

“Franklin ISD takes the safety and security of all students seriously and is working with local law enforcement to resolve this issue,” the district said.

This morning, Franklin Middle School received a threat from an anonymous phone call. All FISD campuses are currently in...

Posted by Franklin Independent School District on Tuesday, May 17, 2022

