The Arts Council’s camps are the perfect creative outlets for kids this summer

By Megan Calongne
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - From creating wild beasts to papier-mâché bobble heads, the Arts Council of the Brazos Valley has all sorts of fun planned this summer. Sheree Boegner the Executive Director of the Arts Council joined First News at Four to share more about what kids can expect from their summer camps.

The camps are for children ages 6-12.

Boegner says anyone who wants to spark imagination will enjoy the classes.

There are 12 camp sessions throughout June and July. Each week there will be a session in the morning and one in the afternoon. Students will learn from artists about different topics such as watercolors, self-expression, comic strips and more.

Learn more at their website.

Watch the full interview in the player above.

Get to know Summer 2022 Art Camp teacher Jami Bevans! Keep watching to learn more about where her passion for the arts...

Posted by The Arts Council of Brazos Valley on Saturday, May 14, 2022

