Bearkats to face Hawaii in 2024 and 2025

Sam Houston State Football
Sam Houston State Football(KBTX)
By John Wilson
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Sam Houston football program has announced a home-and-home series with the University of Hawaii. The Rainbow Warriors will come to Bowers Stadium in Huntsville to face the Bearkats on September 24, 2024. The Kats will go to Honolulu for a game on September 6, 2025. Sam Houston and Hawaii have never met on the football field.

Sam Houston will open the 2022 season September 3 against Texas A&M at Kyle Field.

