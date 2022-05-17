Advertisement

Body of missing 7-year-old boy found in Alaska, police say

Alaska State Troopers said the body of Sawyer Cipolla, 7, was found Sunday afternoon.
Alaska State Troopers said the body of Sawyer Cipolla, 7, was found Sunday afternoon.(Kodiak Police Department)
By Tracy Sinclare, Beth Verge and Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KODIAK, Alaska (KTUU/Gray News) – Officials in Alaska confirmed they found the body of a 7-year-old boy who was reported missing on May 7.

Alaska State Troopers said the body of Sawyer Cipolla was found Sunday afternoon in the Pillar Mountain area, a few miles from his home in the city of Kodiak.

Troopers said there are no obvious signs of foul play.

Officials said a massive search effort for Sawyer included more than 2,500 volunteers as well as professional search and rescue teams, the U.S. Coast Guard, Alaska Army National Guard, U.S. Navy Seals, 14 search and rescue dogs, volunteer pilots and drone pilots.

Sawyer’s remains will be sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy as the investigation into the boy’s death continues.

Copyright 2022 KTUU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened just before 2:00 a.m. Sunday in the 8000 block of US Highway 79 in...
UPDATE: Two detained following shooting at prom after-party, 2nd victim found
Officials believe 46-year-old Gonzalo Lopez is still in Leon County almost 48 hours after his...
Officials believe convicted killer’s escape in Leon County was premeditated
At 3:16 a.m., officers responded to the 1800 block of Anita Street between Hickory Street and...
Two shot in Bryan neighborhood, police confirm
The reward for information that leads to the inmate’s arrest is now $50,000. Tips can be sent...
Search area for missing inmate scaled down in size but not manpower
William Kubena was arrested for Intoxicated Manslaughter following a crash on Saturday, May 14.
Dime Box ISD basketball coach arrested for intoxicated manslaughter after killing motorcyclist

Latest News

Officer Mireles gave Mickey a ride home in his police car.
Puppy found in stolen vehicle gets to ride home in police car
Friends of Chamber Music Scholarship winners announced
Friends of Chamber Music awards scholarships to two high school seniors
Fiesta Latina
Southwood Valley Elementary is hosting Fiesta Latina on Tuesday, May 17
The event will feature special guest Kathryn Clark Childers
College Station Noon Lions Club hosting Honoring Our Heroes luncheon
Sweden and Finland want to join NATO
Sweden and Finland announce intentions to join NATO