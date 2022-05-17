Bryan man left without answers after Jeeps damaged in hit and run incident

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan man is searching for a solution after two of his vehicles were hit over the weekend with little resolution.

Christopher Foy has two vintage Jeeps parked just outside of his home at Canyon Village Apartments. Foy spent years working on the cars.

“Everything else has been a ground-up restoration over the last four years, the engine, transmission, drive terrain, electrical, everything,” he said.

Now, both vehicles are damaged after he said someone crashed into his Jeeps possibly while intoxicated.

Foy has suffered medical issues over the past few years, making the task of restoring the vehicles again nearly impossible.

“Some things are just irreplaceable so that’s what makes it difficult and I’m trying not to cry,” he said.

Foy said the person responsible left the scene of the crime but believes a damaged vehicle abandoned nearby is responsible for the damage. That vehicle, a Mustang, has now been towed but had heavy front-end damage and was stopped against a pole.

“These two Jeeps were parked in the spaces originally and now they’re about eight feet over. He ran into the blue one, bumped into this one so it’s done damage on both Jeeps,” Foy said.

Foy is working with insurance and the police to try and find the person that caused the damage. While insurance is sending someone to inspect the damage, Foy said he would like the person responsible to own up.

“That would be a difficult conversation but at least he would have the courage to come and try to work something out with me. That I could live with. This is more frustrating,” he said.

Foy said due to the dedication and cost required to fix these vehicles the task may be impossible.

According to the Bryan Police Department, no arrests have been made and they did confirm that the Mustang wasn’t stolen.

