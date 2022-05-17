CBP officers in South Texas seize meth worth over $18 million

LAREDO Texas (KWTX) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in South Texas seized an estimated $18-million in methamphetamine.

The seizure occurred on May 6 at the World Trade Bridge when a CBP officer referred a 2013 International trailer hauling a shipment of stainless-steel scrap for a secondary inspection.

The trailer was driven by a 33-year-old Mexican national arriving from Mexico.

Following a K-9 and x-ray examination, CBP officers discovered a total of 912.82 pounds of methamphetamine hidden within trailer.

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations special agents took the case and arrested the driver.

“Officers assigned to CBP cargo facilities ensure effective border security by preventing and countering the flow of suspected narcotics entering the country,” said Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. “Large-scale seizures, such as this one, provide an excellent example of border security management and how it helps prevent illicit contraband from reaching our communities.”

