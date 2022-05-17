Celebrating Preservation Month in Caldwell: The Longhorn Saloon

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) -The City of Caldwell is celebrating the restoration of the legendary Longhorn Saloon in the downtown square.

The month of May is Preservation Month according to the National Trust of Historic Preservation. This year’s theme is “People saving places”, and the City of Caldwell wanted to recognize someone who is keeping the long-lived elements of Downtown Caldwell alive.

Burton Speckman graduated from Texas A&M University and then made his way to Caldwell in 2009, but he’s had family in Burleson County since the 1890′s.

“Caldwell has always felt like home to us,” said Speckman. “It really is just a hidden gem in Texas.”

Speckman said the historic value the city has to offer is one reason he started a family in Caldwell. When the old Longhorn Saloon was available in 2014, he knew he had to invest his time in this opportunity.

“A lot of people had interest in buying it,” Speckman said. “We started demo in August of 2020. Our goal since we started is to turn it back into a restaurant and bar.”

After researching, Speckman and his team found out that the saloon was first built in 1895.

“It was a general store for about 10 years and then from 1905 on it was The Longhorn,” said Speckman. “It had to close in 2014 and we are ready to restore all the history that it offered.”

Speckman said he is honored to renovate The Longhorn and bring it back to its former glory. They hope to be open by the end of 2022.

“I think it’s important to not only preserve our history, but to pass it on to the next generation,” Speckman said.

The City of Caldwell is growing at a rapid pace, and Speckman said he will incorporate a modern touch into The Longhorn to pair nicely with its historic feel.

Forrest Williams, Director of Administrative Services for the City of Caldwell, said this project exemplifies the motto of Caldwell perfectly.

“You know, that’s been our motto for years. Preserving the past with respect for the future,” said Williams. “It’s important for us to get our citizens involved in this process to make sure they understand the value and importance of being a historic community.”

Williams said one of the main goals the city has enforced is making sure Caldwell is known as a living story for people to experience.

The Longhorn is located on 109 W Buck St, Caldwell, TX 77836.

For more information on The Longhorn, click here.

