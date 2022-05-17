Advertisement

College Station Noon Lions Club hosting Honoring Our Heroes luncheon

The event will be on Tuesday, May 17
By Megan Calongne
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 7:50 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In support of first responders across the Brazos Valley, the College Station Noon Lions Club is hosting its annual Honoring Our Heroes Luncheon. Lion member and Chairperson for the event, Ron Gay, joined First News at Four to share more.

Proceeds will benefit the 100 Club and College Station Noon Lions Club Charities. The 100 Club raises money for the families of the first responders who have been injured or killed in the line of duty.

“We go to work every morning and feel relatively sure we’re going to come home at night, and these folks when they get up they kiss their families goodbye, they may not come home that night,” said Gay.

Brazos County has had four first responders killed in the line of duty since 2010.

“We are one of 27 counties that surround Harris County where they expanded the 100 Club and of those 27 counties, I’m proud to say that Brazos County raises the most money outside of Harris County,” revealed Gay.

Their Featured Speaker will be Kathryn Childers – one of the first five female U.S. Secret Service special agents hired in 1971. Childers will be available to autograph her book – “Scared Fearless: An Unlikely Agent in the US Secret Service,” as well as take pictures with attendees.

The event is on Tuesday, May 17 at the Hilton from 12:00 pm to 1:30 pm.

To learn more or make a donation to support first responders, visit their website.

