College Station police investigate gunfire reports at apartment complex

(None)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 9:41 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police are investigating gunfire reports that came in late Monday night.

Officers responded to an apartment complex in the 1500 block of Valley View Drive after receiving reports of gunfire. Police say no on was injured but the situation is being investigated.

Anyone with information is asked to call 979-764-3600.

