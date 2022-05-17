Advertisement

Friends of Chamber Music awards scholarships to two high school seniors

By Megan Calongne
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 7:52 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Congratulations to the Friends Scholarship 2022 winners!

High school seniors Jack Montgomery and Katherine Renard will receive a $1,000 Friends of Chamber Music award for college expenses for their sophomore year.

Jack Montgomery is a euphonium player. He is a senior at College Station High School. This fall, he’ll be going to West Texas A&M University, his parents alma mater, to major in music education. For the Friends Scholarship auditions, Montgomery performed Pantomime by Philip Sparke with Chris Hoffman on the piano.

Katherine Renard plays the flute. She is a senior at College Station High School. This fall, she’ll be going to Texas A&M University to major in industrial engineering. For the Friends Scholarship auditions, Renard performed Concertino by Cécile Chaminade with Madeleine Renard on the piano.

Friends Scholarship program is in its second year. This time around, the FCM Scholarship Committee was surprised to find...

Posted by Friends of Chamber Music, BCS on Sunday, May 15, 2022

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened just before 2:00 a.m. Sunday in the 8000 block of US Highway 79 in...
UPDATE: Two detained following shooting at prom after-party, 2nd victim found
Officials believe 46-year-old Gonzalo Lopez is still in Leon County almost 48 hours after his...
Officials believe convicted killer’s escape in Leon County was premeditated
At 3:16 a.m., officers responded to the 1800 block of Anita Street between Hickory Street and...
Two shot in Bryan neighborhood, police confirm
The reward for information that leads to the inmate’s arrest is now $50,000. Tips can be sent...
Search area for missing inmate scaled down in size but not manpower
William Kubena was arrested for Intoxicated Manslaughter following a crash on Saturday, May 14.
Dime Box ISD basketball coach arrested for intoxicated manslaughter after killing motorcyclist

Latest News

Treat of the Day: CSISD students win National Championship at Business Professionals of America...
College Station ISD students win at National Business Professionals of America competition
Navasota Mayor signed 'Economic Development Week' proclamation.
Treat of the Day: Navasota Economic Development Week 2022
Treat of the Day
Treat of the Day: SFA Middle School students learned from a Boston Dynamics engineer
Treat of the Day
treat of the day