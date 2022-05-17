Friends of Chamber Music awards scholarships to two high school seniors

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Congratulations to the Friends Scholarship 2022 winners!

High school seniors Jack Montgomery and Katherine Renard will receive a $1,000 Friends of Chamber Music award for college expenses for their sophomore year.

Jack Montgomery is a euphonium player. He is a senior at College Station High School. This fall, he’ll be going to West Texas A&M University, his parents alma mater, to major in music education. For the Friends Scholarship auditions, Montgomery performed Pantomime by Philip Sparke with Chris Hoffman on the piano.

Katherine Renard plays the flute. She is a senior at College Station High School. This fall, she’ll be going to Texas A&M University to major in industrial engineering. For the Friends Scholarship auditions, Renard performed Concertino by Cécile Chaminade with Madeleine Renard on the piano.

