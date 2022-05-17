Advertisement

Leon County manhunt reaches day 6, drivers warned not to pickup hitchhikers

Drivers on Interstate 45 are being warned not to pickup hitchhikers with an escaped murderer on...
Drivers on Interstate 45 are being warned not to pickup hitchhikers with an escaped murderer on the loose.(Clay Falls)
By Clay Falls
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Gonzalo Lopez has been on the the run for six days after escaping from a prison bus. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice says there have been no confirmed sightings by law enforcement or residents in Leon County. The longer the hunt drags out, the more folks in Leon County question whether he had outside help.

“That’s part of our ongoing investigation, is to find out if he had any assistance from either inside the prison system or outside of the prison system. That’s what we’ll be looking at with our ongoing investigation,” said Robert Hurst, TDCJ spokesperson.

Highway 7 is still blocked to traffic and drivers along I-45 area also seeing daily warning signs not to pickup hitchhikers. As the manhunt persists, residents can’t shake their uneasiness.

”I understand that a lot of residents here are concerned and they should be, but I want them to know that we are doing everything we can to get this guy apprehended,” said Sheriff Kevin Ellis of Leon County.

The reward for Gonzalo Lopez’ capture and prosecution remains at $50,000.

Day 6 of the manhunt for Gonzalo Lopez. Drivers on I-45 have seen this daily warning message. I have live reports at 4, 5, 6 and recap at 10 p.m. from Centerville.

Posted by Clay Falls on Tuesday, May 17, 2022

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Kubena was arrested for Intoxicated Manslaughter following a crash on Saturday, May 14.
Dime Box ISD basketball coach arrested for intoxicated manslaughter after killing motorcyclist
Gonzalo Lopez
Leon County residents on edge as manhunt for escaped inmate reaches day 4
Century plant is in full bloom along Texas Ave.
Massive century plant in full bloom on Texas Avenue
(Source: MGN)
Road closure to impact College Station travel for six weeks
There is a heavy police presence at Mexia High School Monday.
Person of interest detained at Mexia High after bullet holes spotted in restroom, weapon found on campus

Latest News

“I can’t think of another group of people that their instinct is to run towards danger instead...
Noon Lions Club salutes Brazos County heroes
Tuesday Afternoon Weather Update 5/17
Tuesday Afternoon Weather Update 5/17
All Franklin ISD campuses in lock out after ‘threatening’ phone call
College Station police investigate gunfire reports at apartment complex