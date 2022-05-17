May is on track to be one of the warmest the Brazos Valley has ever experienced

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - May started off promising with a healthy soaking of drought-erasing rainfall. As soon as that rain ended, the heater kicked on and all of a sudden, it was early summer in the Brazos Valley. As of the 16th, May 2022 is on track to being one of the -- if not the actual -- warmest the area has ever recorded in 140 years.

FIRST HALF OF THE MONTH

Each of the first 16 days of the month has ended with above-average afternoon temperatures in Bryan-College Station. That range has been anywhere from 3° to 11° above what is expected in the early-to-mid parts of the month. Highs so far this month have ranged from 87° to 95°.

As for low temperatures? Only one of the past 16 mornings has checked in below average. Compare that to most of our days starting as much as 5° to 13° above average so far this month!

Wrap it all up together, and the average temperature for the first half of May at Easterwood Airport checks in at 81.4° as of Monday, the 16th. This is the warmest first 16 days of the month that has been experienced since record-keeping began in the early 1950s at the airport. In fact, it is a full 1.7° warmer than the second warmest May of record at this location (79.7° from 2009 and 2003).

The warmest May of record (all 31 days considered) in Bryan-College Station checked in with an average temperature of 81.6° back in 1996. These first 16 days are currently only 0.2° shy of that. Still, a lot can happen over the next 15 days. At this point in the month, 1996 only checks in as the 5th warmest start to May.

All this to say, it has been much hotter, for much longer, than the norm around here.

SECOND HALF OF THE MONTH: WHAT TO EXPECT

Upfront: expect more heat. In fact, our May heatwave is expected to get a little hotter this week. Afternoon highs have the opportunity to reach the mid-to-upper 90s. Each day can make a run near, at, or over record highs through May 20th.

Record heat could fall over the coming week in the Brazos Valley (KBTX)

A weak cold front over the weekend brings the promise of scattered rain and thunderstorms. If the front can push far enough south, temperatures may dip to or slightly below average for the first time this month.

The Climate Prediction Center has placed an above 50% chance for temperatures to end the month above average in the Brazos Valley (KBTX)

If there is a break in the heat and a bit of relief, enjoy it for what it is. The Climate Prediction Center is projecting a 50% to 60% chance that well-above-average temperatures to close out the month between May 24th and 30th. While it may not be daily record heat for the final days of May, more 90° days will certainly solidify 2022 as one of the -- if not the -- warmest ever on record in the Brazos Valley.

