Noon Lions Club salutes Brazos County heroes

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Hilton College Station was full of Brazos Valley heroes Tuesday. The Noon Lions Club held its 10th annual Honoring Our Heroes Luncheon to celebrate first responders, their families and the sacrifices both make daily.

Ron Gay with the Noon Lions Club says first responders go the extra mile daily but have done so even more throughout the pandemic.

“I can’t think of another group of people that their instinct is to run towards danger instead of away from danger,” Gay said.

A silent auction was also featured at the event to raise funds for The 100 Club and other charities the organization supports. The 100 Club raises money for families of first responders who have been injured or killed while on duty.

Gay said he hopes the event and proceeds continue to grow to say thank you to more first responders and their families.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.