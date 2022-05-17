Advertisement

Noon Lions Club salutes Brazos County heroes

“I can’t think of another group of people that their instinct is to run towards danger instead...
“I can’t think of another group of people that their instinct is to run towards danger instead of away from danger."(KBTX's Caleb Britt)
By Caleb Britt
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Hilton College Station was full of Brazos Valley heroes Tuesday. The Noon Lions Club held its 10th annual Honoring Our Heroes Luncheon to celebrate first responders, their families and the sacrifices both make daily.

Ron Gay with the Noon Lions Club says first responders go the extra mile daily but have done so even more throughout the pandemic.

“I can’t think of another group of people that their instinct is to run towards danger instead of away from danger,” Gay said.

A silent auction was also featured at the event to raise funds for The 100 Club and other charities the organization supports. The 100 Club raises money for families of first responders who have been injured or killed while on duty.

Gay said he hopes the event and proceeds continue to grow to say thank you to more first responders and their families.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Kubena was arrested for Intoxicated Manslaughter following a crash on Saturday, May 14.
Dime Box ISD basketball coach arrested for intoxicated manslaughter after killing motorcyclist
Gonzalo Lopez
Leon County residents on edge as manhunt for escaped inmate reaches day 4
Century plant is in full bloom along Texas Ave.
Massive century plant in full bloom on Texas Avenue
(Source: MGN)
Road closure to impact College Station travel for six weeks
There is a heavy police presence at Mexia High School Monday.
Person of interest detained at Mexia High after bullet holes spotted in restroom, weapon found on campus

Latest News

Drivers on Interstate 45 are being warned not to pickup hitchhikers with an escaped murderer on...
Leon County manhunt reaches day 6, drivers warned not to pickup hitchhikers
Downtown Caldwell in the early 1900's.
Celebrating Preservation Month in Caldwell: The Longhorn Saloon
Tuesday Afternoon Weather Update 5/17
Tuesday Afternoon Weather Update 5/17
All Franklin ISD campuses in lock out after ‘threatening’ phone call