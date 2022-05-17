Advertisement

Report: Wrestler Ric Flair returning to the ring for ‘last match’ event

Professional wrestling icon Ric Flair is scheduled to return to the ring one final time.
Professional wrestling icon Ric Flair is scheduled to return to the ring one final time.(Robb Cohen/Invision/AP)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Gray News) - A professional wrestling legend is returning to the ring for his last match this summer.

Entertainment platform FITE reports “The Nature Boy” Ric Flair is scheduled to return to the ring at the Nashville Fairgrounds as part of the “Jim Crockett Promotions Presents: Ric Flair’s Last Match” event on July 31.

“I’m going to walk that aisle one last time to prove once and for all that to be the man, you’ve got to beat the man,” Flair said.

According to an event media release, the 16-time former World Heavyweight Champion will debut a custom-made robe and bring his one-of-a-kind showmanship to the ring.

Tickets for “Ric Flair’s Last Match” are scheduled to go on sale on May 27 at noon Eastern Standard Time here, and the event will also be available via streaming.

Flair’s opponent and the entire event card are expected to be announced at a later date.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Kubena was arrested for Intoxicated Manslaughter following a crash on Saturday, May 14.
Dime Box ISD basketball coach arrested for intoxicated manslaughter after killing motorcyclist
Gonzalo Lopez
Leon County residents on edge as manhunt for escaped inmate reaches day 4
Century plant is in full bloom along Texas Ave.
Massive century plant in full bloom on Texas Avenue
(Source: MGN)
Road closure to impact College Station travel for six weeks
There is a heavy police presence at Mexia High School Monday.
Person of interest detained at Mexia High after bullet holes spotted in restroom, weapon found on campus

Latest News

A sign telling consumers of limits on the purchase of baby formula hangs on the edge of an...
House Democrats propose $28 million bill to address baby formula shortage
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at the Delaware County Fairgrounds,...
House Jan. 6 panel unlikely to call Trump, chairman says
Corn left at National World War II Memorial.
Iowa veterans visit memorials in Washington, D.C.
Michael Sussmann is accused of misleading the FBI’s then-general counsel, James Baker, during a...
Clinton campaign lawyer sought to ‘use’ FBI, prosecutor says