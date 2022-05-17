Southwood Valley Elementary is hosting Fiesta Latina on Tuesday, May 17
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Southwood Valley Elementary is looking forward to a night of culture and fun.
The College Station elementary school is hosting Fiesta Latina for students and their families on Tuesday, May 17. Dual language 2nd-grade teacher Carol Plasencia joined First News at Four to share more about the event.
There will be food trucks, a mariachi band, dance performances, and bingo.
“Our school has a dual language program and we wanted to have something that the students could do together,” explained Plasencia.
Fiesta Latina will be from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm.
