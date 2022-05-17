Advertisement

Stolen camera also steals College Station family’s memories of new baby

Geidel family is looking for your help to find the missing backpack last seen at The George.
By Hope Merritt
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A College Station family is sending out a desperate plea to find a backpack that was stolen from them at The George hotel.

The Geidel family went to The George hotel to take their son swimming for the first time on Mother’s Day weekend. Jennifer Geidel and her husband William wanted to capture Liam’s first swim. Jennifer is a professional photographer, so she came with a backpack full of camera equipment and an SD card for the camera.

Those memories are now lost after the SD card along with the camera equipment was stolen from the hotel pool.

“[Liam’s] first experience going under the water and stuff like that, we tried to catch all that on video or still images,” said Geidel. “That’s what’s on that card, a first time experience while my wife and I will remember that forever, we will never be able to share it with grandparents or family.”

If you find the backpack for the Geidel family, please email William at WilliamGeidel@hotmail.com.

